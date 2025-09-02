Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Mercantile Bank worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

