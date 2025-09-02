Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.3%

ROCK stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

