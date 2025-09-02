Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,179 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 2,080,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

