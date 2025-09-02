Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 812 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $449,288,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,257,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,836,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,984,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 52,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.