Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in SpartanNash Company $SPTN

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2,098.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,665 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SpartanNash by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,096,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,863 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 324,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SPTN. Wall Street Zen downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.90 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $907.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. SpartanNash Company has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.