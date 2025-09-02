Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 31.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

