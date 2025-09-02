Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $BNOV Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $3,355,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 67,431 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of BATS BNOV opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

