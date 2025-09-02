Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February $UFEB Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BATS UFEB opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

