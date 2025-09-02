Insider Buying: Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$149,000.00.
Accent Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46.
Accent Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.
About Accent Group
Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.
