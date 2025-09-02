Insider Buying: Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Insider Buys 2,478 Shares of Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) insider Francine Ereira bought 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.04 per share, with a total value of A$10,011.12.

Kogan.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $446.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5,300.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Kogan.com Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 169.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

