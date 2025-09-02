Insider Buying: Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Green acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$54,640.00.

Lindsay Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40. The company has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Lindsay Australia alerts:

Lindsay Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 224.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 28th. Lindsay Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Lindsay Australia Company Profile

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.