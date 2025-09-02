Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells 9,513 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Fabrinet Price Performance
FN stock opened at $330.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.97. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $360.00.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,046,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,744,000 after acquiring an additional 417,959 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,464,000 after acquiring an additional 336,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $64,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.