Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells 9,513 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FN stock opened at $330.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.97. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $360.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,046,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,744,000 after acquiring an additional 417,959 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,464,000 after acquiring an additional 336,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $64,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

