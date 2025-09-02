Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $952,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.68 and a 52-week high of $225.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.