Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,759,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 625,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 483,028 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

