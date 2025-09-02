Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,759,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 625,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 483,028 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.