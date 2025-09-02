Invesco Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Patria Investments by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Patria Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Trading Up 0.5%

PAX opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

About Patria Investments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

