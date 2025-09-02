Invesco Ltd. Sells 447,957 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,244,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,639,000 after purchasing an additional 237,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 59,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 83,112 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $181,985.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,439.49. This trade represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 132.60 and a quick ratio of 132.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,922.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

