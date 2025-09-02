Invesco Ltd. Sells 60,664 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 361.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.60 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

