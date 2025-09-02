Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 497,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

