IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.50 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 571954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.10 ($0.83).

IP Group Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.