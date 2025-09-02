iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

