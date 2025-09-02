iShares MSCI UAE ETF $UAE Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 2.43% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,525,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 461,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 292,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 2,696.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 167,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.8%

UAE stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.