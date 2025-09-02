Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Stock Position Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3%

JKHY opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.