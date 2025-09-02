Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Up 14.4% – Should You Buy?

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 158.33 ($2.14). Approximately 818,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,338,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.40 ($1.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £622.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,862.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

