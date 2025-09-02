JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP Stock Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $63.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

