Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

