Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 23,291 Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Scholastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Scholastic Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $642.78 million, a PE ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.59 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

