Jump Financial LLC Buys 2,052 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CHRW opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.