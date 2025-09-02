Jump Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TruBridge by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in TruBridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 148,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TruBridge by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruBridge Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TruBridge stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

TruBridge Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

