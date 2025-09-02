Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 16.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,031,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after purchasing an additional 580,963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $13,122,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 542,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 928,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 322,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 246.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 435,028 shares of company stock worth $22,758,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.