Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in VEON Ltd. $VEON

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 21.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VEON by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $7.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. VEON had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 72.76%. VEON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEON. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded VEON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

