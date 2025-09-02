Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vestis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Vestis by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 184,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Vestis by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.98. Vestis Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vestis

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.