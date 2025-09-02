Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Incyte by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

