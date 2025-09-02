Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

