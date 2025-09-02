Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares $MSFD

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 4.75% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of MSFD opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.53.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
