Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd $PERI

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $18,799,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,279,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Perion Network by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 648,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 179,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 33,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Price Performance

PERI opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Perion Network Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

