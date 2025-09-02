Jump Financial LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,576 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 261,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in uniQure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David D. Meek sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,045.50. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $70,703.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,205.22. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

