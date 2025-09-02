Jump Financial LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $MLCO

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,226 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 294.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 1.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

