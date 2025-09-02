Jump Financial LLC Has $414,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $275.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.