Jump Financial LLC Has $468,000 Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.