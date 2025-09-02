Jump Financial LLC Has $516,000 Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Navigator worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Navigator by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Navigator by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Navigator Stock Performance

NVGS opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.67. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

