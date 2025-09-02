Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,086,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 764,322 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi bought 384,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,493,056.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,439.36. The trade was a 100.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,310.72. This trade represents a 50.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 845,284 shares of company stock worth $5,533,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.2%

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

