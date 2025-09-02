Jump Financial LLC Invests $432,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Duncan Hawkesby acquired 159,506 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 334,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,775.08. This represents a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,082.36. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 240,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,132. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.61. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 61.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.