Jump Financial LLC Invests $434,000 in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.98 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.86. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

