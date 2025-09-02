Jump Financial LLC Invests $435,000 in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 123,684 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 433.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.