Jump Financial LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

