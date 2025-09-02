Jump Financial LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Millrose Properties Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.