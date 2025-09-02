Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,767,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

