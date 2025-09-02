Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 160,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 654,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,711,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after buying an additional 476,793 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

ESRT stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

