Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,022 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $479,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 165,443 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,651.13. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Down 3.0%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.