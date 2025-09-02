Jump Financial LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 271,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 301,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 74,798 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,988. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

